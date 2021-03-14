Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Short Interest Update

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 11th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tintri stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Tintri has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.
Tintri Company Profile
Read More: Why is total return important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.