Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Short Interest Update

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 11th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tintri stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Tintri has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

Get Tintri alerts:

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.