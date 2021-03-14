Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 11th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TITUF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

Titanium Company Profile

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

