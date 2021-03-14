Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the February 11th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TITUF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
Titanium Company Profile
