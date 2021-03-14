Tixl 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $21.10 million and $1.48 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00446645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00061217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00092736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00510495 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

