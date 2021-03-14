Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TOFB stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tofutti Brands has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.
Tofutti Brands Company Profile
