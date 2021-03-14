Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TOFB stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tofutti Brands has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

