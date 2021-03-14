TokenPay One Day Volume Tops $193,300.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0584 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $193,300.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,124.96 or 0.99829760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012958 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00031448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00076583 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003251 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,056,357 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

