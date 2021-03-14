Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGSY opened at $10.67 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

