Tornado (TCORE) Market Capitalization Achieves $731,564.92

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Tornado token can now be purchased for approximately $121.93 or 0.00202467 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $731,564.92 and $1.47 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.73 or 0.00441265 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00063420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00049526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.06 or 0.00506562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Tornado Token Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

