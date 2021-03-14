Tornado (TCORE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.06 Million

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Tornado has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado token can now be bought for $87.39 or 0.00145454 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado has a market cap of $524,317.26 and $1.06 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.06 or 0.00447846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00067288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.00511550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

