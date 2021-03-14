Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Update

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

TOTDY opened at $60.94 on Friday. Toto has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

