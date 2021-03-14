Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE TM opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

