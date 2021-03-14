Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $163.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.32. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $165.86.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

