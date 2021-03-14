Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 219.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,161 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Translate Bio worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,440,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after buying an additional 147,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Translate Bio by 164.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,056,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $12,839,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Translate Bio by 254.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Translate Bio by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $24.60 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

