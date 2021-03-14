Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $207.25 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $207.25 million and $23.95 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com token can now be bought for approximately $4.05 or 0.00006722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 55.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00446458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00061268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00093130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00067129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.42 or 0.00508497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011571 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,163,250 tokens. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

