Tredje AP fonden Buys New Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,000. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.10% of Teradyne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.