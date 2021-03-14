Tredje AP fonden Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $250.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

