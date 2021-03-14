Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

