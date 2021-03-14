Tredje AP fonden Has $17.84 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after purchasing an additional 194,728 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after purchasing an additional 175,800 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

CAT stock opened at $229.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.