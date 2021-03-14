Tredje AP fonden Has $23.29 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $280,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $156,804,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 991,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,704,000 after buying an additional 323,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

NYSE:TMO opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.71 and a 200-day moving average of $467.18. The company has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

