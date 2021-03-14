Tredje AP fonden Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 225.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $278.27 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.