Tredje AP fonden Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.22. The company has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

