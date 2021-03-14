Tredje AP fonden Has $60.57 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.6% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 22.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $191.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

