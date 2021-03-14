Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.6% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $62,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $84.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

