Tredje AP fonden Increases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMA. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

