Tredje AP fonden Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $224.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

