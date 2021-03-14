Tredje AP fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tredje AP fonden owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $46,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $87.77 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.