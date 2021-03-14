Tredje AP fonden Sells 45,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,172,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $255.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

