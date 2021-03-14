Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 385.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,364 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TREX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Trex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.80.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

