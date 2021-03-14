TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,919 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.64% of TriState Capital worth $55,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriState Capital stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $848.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

