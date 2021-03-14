TriumphX (TRIX) Reaches Market Cap of $7.03 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. TriumphX has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $688,367.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00445098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00060953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.66 or 0.00510619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011342 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

