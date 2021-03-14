TRON Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 54.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001170 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

