TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. TRON has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and approximately $1.85 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000106 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001139 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

