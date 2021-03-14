TrueChain Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $19.87 million and $6.53 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.86 or 0.00641044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00071171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.