Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of THST opened at $0.84 on Friday. Truett-Hurst has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.

About Truett-Hurst

Truett-Hurst, Inc, together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Truett Hurst, and Svengali brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites.

