Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of THST opened at $0.84 on Friday. Truett-Hurst has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59.
About Truett-Hurst
Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Truett-Hurst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truett-Hurst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.