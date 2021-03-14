TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,200 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the February 11th total of 6,800,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 465.8 days.

TUIFF opened at $6.22 on Friday. TUI has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, December 11th.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

