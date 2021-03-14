Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.06 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.