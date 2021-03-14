TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Up 108% Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 108% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $833,212.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,553,516,493 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

