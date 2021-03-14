Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Announces March 18th IPO

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) plans to raise $807 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, March 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 43,600,000 shares at $17.00-$20.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Tuya Inc. generated $179.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $66.9 million. The company has a market-cap of $7.7 billion.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and CICC served as the underwriters for the IPO and Tiger Brokers and CMBI were co-managers.

Tuya Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our Mission Our mission is to build an IoT developer ecosystem and to enable everything to be smart. Our Culture We are a team of engineers and entrepreneurs with rich experience in software, cloud and enterprise services. Together as a team, we have a vision that in the era of Internet of Things, or IoT, every “thing” will be connected seamlessly to unleash enormous commercial opportunities through software and to create value for users. We founded Tuya based upon the principles of team spirit, innovation and unlimited courage. We firmly believe that success comes for those who share a common pursuit to change the world for the better, those who are reformers to constantly generate groundbreaking ideas, and those who are brave enough to face the challenges and turn these ideas into reality. These beliefs underpin all the work we do and are the foundation of our corporate culture. Overview We have pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform that delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service, or PaaS, and Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, to businesses and developers. IoT is fundamentally changing the world and creating enormous business opportunities. Our IoT PaaS offering enables businesses and developers to quickly and cost-effectively develop, launch, manage and monetize software-enabled devices and services. Our Industry SaaS offering enables businesses to easily and securely deploy, connect, and manage large numbers and different types of smart devices. We also offer businesses, developers and end users a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to improve their ability to develop and manage IoT experiences. Through our IoT cloud platform, we have enabled developers to activate a vibrant IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners and end users to engage and communicate through a broad range of smart devices. “.

Tuya Inc. was founded in 2014 and has 2258 employees. The company is located at 10/F, Building A, Huace Center Xihu District, Hangzhou City Zhejiang, 310012 People’s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at +86 0571-86915981 or on the web at https://www.tuya.com/.

