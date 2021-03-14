TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Shares Sold by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP lessened its stake in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWCTU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the third quarter valued at $25,045,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,240,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,180,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,590,000.

Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. 20,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

