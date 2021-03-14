TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Down 30.8% This Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One TwoKeyEconomy token can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00048212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.00636774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068841 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00034763 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Token Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.