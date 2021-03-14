Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the February 11th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -780.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSFY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

