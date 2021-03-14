Ultiledger Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $31.87 million and approximately $156,717.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00637872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

ULT is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.