Ultra Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.65 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 76.6% higher against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $195.13 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,210.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.12 or 0.00936905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00332141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028018 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000809 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,328 coins. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

