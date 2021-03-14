UMA (UMA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $43.02 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $43.02 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be bought for $24.64 or 0.00040987 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00440408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00061706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00049159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00067131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.07 or 0.00500759 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,758,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,182,726 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

