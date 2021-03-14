Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $25.49 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002331 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00026714 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009401 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

