Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Up 55.9% in February

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the February 11th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 237.0 days.

OTCMKTS UNIEF opened at $8.28 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNIEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

