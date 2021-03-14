UNICORN Token Price Up 133.6% This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 97.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $51,482.57 and $119.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 133.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00052048 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

