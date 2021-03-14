UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the February 11th total of 96,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

