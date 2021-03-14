Unification (FUND) Tops One Day Volume of $27,455.00

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last week, Unification has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $27,455.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00639104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00071464 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036080 BTC.

About Unification

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

