UniLayer (LAYER) Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and $1.81 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLayer has traded 58% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00445858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00510367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

UniLayer Token Trading

