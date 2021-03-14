UniLend (UFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.80 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. UniLend has a total market cap of $50.53 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend token can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00005869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniLend has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.32 or 0.00647146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070461 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034713 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,384,300 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

